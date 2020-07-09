All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

215 Arizona Avenue NE

215 Arizona Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

215 Arizona Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity in this boutique townhome community nestled between Pullman Yard, Candler Park and Kirkwood. This sophisticated end unit townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in a flexible open floor plan. The main floor consists of kitchen with oversized quartz island, Bosch stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. The spacious fireside living room offers extra space for a reading nook or an office. The dining room and oversized deck are made for hosting parties! Upstairs enjoy your master retreat with walk-in closet and soaking tub and shower, plus a sizable secondary bedroom with ensuite bath. The incredibly flexible lower level has a secluded bedroom and bath which is perfect for hosting guests, a teenager seeking privacy or an au-pair or in-law suite. The outdoor space is rounded out on the lower level with additional private green space. Additional upgrades include a 2 car garage, hardwood floors, oversized 6' windows, custom blinds and double plated glass in the bedrooms and bathrooms. Combined with the stellar location and incredible upgrades you will be hard pressed to find a better opportunity Intown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Arizona Avenue NE have any available units?
215 Arizona Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Arizona Avenue NE have?
Some of 215 Arizona Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Arizona Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
215 Arizona Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Arizona Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 215 Arizona Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 215 Arizona Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 215 Arizona Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 215 Arizona Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Arizona Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Arizona Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 215 Arizona Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 215 Arizona Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 215 Arizona Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Arizona Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Arizona Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

