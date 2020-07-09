215 Arizona Avenue NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity in this boutique townhome community nestled between Pullman Yard, Candler Park and Kirkwood. This sophisticated end unit townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in a flexible open floor plan. The main floor consists of kitchen with oversized quartz island, Bosch stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. The spacious fireside living room offers extra space for a reading nook or an office. The dining room and oversized deck are made for hosting parties! Upstairs enjoy your master retreat with walk-in closet and soaking tub and shower, plus a sizable secondary bedroom with ensuite bath. The incredibly flexible lower level has a secluded bedroom and bath which is perfect for hosting guests, a teenager seeking privacy or an au-pair or in-law suite. The outdoor space is rounded out on the lower level with additional private green space. Additional upgrades include a 2 car garage, hardwood floors, oversized 6' windows, custom blinds and double plated glass in the bedrooms and bathrooms. Combined with the stellar location and incredible upgrades you will be hard pressed to find a better opportunity Intown!