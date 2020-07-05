Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
213 Lydia Drive Southeast
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:55 PM
1 of 1
213 Lydia Drive Southeast
213 Lydia Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
213 Lydia Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BRICK RANCH IN
EXCELLENT CONDITION. HAS CENTRAL AIR AND
HEAT
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Lydia Drive Southeast have any available units?
213 Lydia Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 213 Lydia Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
213 Lydia Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Lydia Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Lydia Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 213 Lydia Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 213 Lydia Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 213 Lydia Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Lydia Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Lydia Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 213 Lydia Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 213 Lydia Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 213 Lydia Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Lydia Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Lydia Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Lydia Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Lydia Drive Southeast has units with air conditioning.
