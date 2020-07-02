All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1

2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
MUST SEE!!! Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Buckhead Condo in Gated Swim/Tennis with Stainless Steel appliances. New rental in the sought after Lenox Heights Community! Open concept main living space. Granite Counters in Kitchen, french doors from bedroom to main living room, fireplace in living room. Perfect Double Master roommate floor plan with ensuite baths, washer/dryer, and 2 assigned tandem parking spaces in covered garage. Gated community has fitness center, pool, tennis courts, car wash, and pet area. Two gates makes easy for easy access, and minutes from Lenox Mall, I-85, and Peachtree. WON'T LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have any available units?
2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 has a pool.
Does 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.

