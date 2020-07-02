2119 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

MUST SEE!!! Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Buckhead Condo in Gated Swim/Tennis with Stainless Steel appliances. New rental in the sought after Lenox Heights Community! Open concept main living space. Granite Counters in Kitchen, french doors from bedroom to main living room, fireplace in living room. Perfect Double Master roommate floor plan with ensuite baths, washer/dryer, and 2 assigned tandem parking spaces in covered garage. Gated community has fitness center, pool, tennis courts, car wash, and pet area. Two gates makes easy for easy access, and minutes from Lenox Mall, I-85, and Peachtree. WON'T LAST!!