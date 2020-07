Amenities

microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Great opportunity just minutes from Midtown, Emory, Buckhead and the Beltline. Grab your bike and ride along Lenox road to Morningside's beautiful Nature Preserve. This all brick home is move-in ready and welcomes you with hardwoods throughout, 3 bedrooms, lots of natural bright light and on a spacious and private lot! Ask about our leasing bonus: TV and surround-sound system offered to leases starting in May! Easy showing and application process!