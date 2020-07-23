All apartments in Atlanta
2033 Ridgedale Rd NE
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:25 AM

2033 Ridgedale Rd NE

2033 Ridgedale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Ridgedale Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2033 Ridgedale Rd NE Available 06/15/19 Fabulous 4 Bedroom - Faces Park - Steps from Kirkwood Commercial District - This 4 bedroom / 2 .5 bath home serves as a retreat in the middle of the city for its residents. From the private, spacious front porch your 180 degree view is of Kirkwood's best kept secret - Bessie Branham Park! Meanwhile the back yard is large, beautifully landscaped and private...a perfect spot for a BBQ party or a quiet night by the firepit on your private patio.

Inside, the kitchen is decked out with granite and stainless finishes. Your central island has seating for four and the kitchen is open to a generous dining room with tons of natural light.

The living room of this home opens to both the front porch and an even more private covered side porch, both of which are fenced from the street, allowing canines and children to enjoy the great outdoors safe from traffic!

There are four very large bedrooms (or three and an office) and two bathrooms with solid surface vanities and beautiful finishes.

Heading out the front door, you will find yourself across the street from the park, 0.2 miles from the Kirkwood central commercial district with shops, restaurants and businesses. Toomer Elementary is a short 0.4 mile stroll and, of course, Saturday morning would not be complete without swinging by Revolution Doughnuts (1.4 miles) for a gourmet doughnut and coffee and a walk around downtown Decatur (2 miles).

This fantastic home will be snapped up quickly. Make plans to come to our next open house showing!!

Pet friendly with some restrictions.

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers

Showings - All of our showings are Open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE1961884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE have any available units?
2033 Ridgedale Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE have?
Some of 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Ridgedale Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE offers parking.
Does 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE have a pool?
No, 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Ridgedale Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
