Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2033 Ridgedale Rd NE Available 06/15/19 Fabulous 4 Bedroom - Faces Park - Steps from Kirkwood Commercial District - This 4 bedroom / 2 .5 bath home serves as a retreat in the middle of the city for its residents. From the private, spacious front porch your 180 degree view is of Kirkwood's best kept secret - Bessie Branham Park! Meanwhile the back yard is large, beautifully landscaped and private...a perfect spot for a BBQ party or a quiet night by the firepit on your private patio.



Inside, the kitchen is decked out with granite and stainless finishes. Your central island has seating for four and the kitchen is open to a generous dining room with tons of natural light.



The living room of this home opens to both the front porch and an even more private covered side porch, both of which are fenced from the street, allowing canines and children to enjoy the great outdoors safe from traffic!



There are four very large bedrooms (or three and an office) and two bathrooms with solid surface vanities and beautiful finishes.



Heading out the front door, you will find yourself across the street from the park, 0.2 miles from the Kirkwood central commercial district with shops, restaurants and businesses. Toomer Elementary is a short 0.4 mile stroll and, of course, Saturday morning would not be complete without swinging by Revolution Doughnuts (1.4 miles) for a gourmet doughnut and coffee and a walk around downtown Decatur (2 miles).



This fantastic home will be snapped up quickly. Make plans to come to our next open house showing!!



Pet friendly with some restrictions.



Vouchers - We do not take vouchers



Showings - All of our showings are Open to all comers. Please visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com for our next showing times.



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE1961884)