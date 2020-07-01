All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

20 Marietta St NW

20 Marietta Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Marietta Street, Atlanta, GA 30303
Five Points District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This sunlight filled unit boasts brand new black cabinets, beautiful black granite, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded bath, plush furniture, designer lighting, custom blinds, window dressings and finishes.
Fantastic night views of Mercedes Benz stadium and State Farm Arena. Have you been thinking about maybe having a crash pad in the city to hang out in on the weekends? Do you have a child that attends Georgia State University ? This unit is perfect for flight attendants or other professionals who live life on the go !
The MARTA Train station is in your backyard! The train takes you DIRECTLY INTO Hartsfield-Jackson ATLANTA airport. Do you just want to live life simple ? Just bring your clothes.

(RLNE5809986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Marietta St NW have any available units?
20 Marietta St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Marietta St NW have?
Some of 20 Marietta St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Marietta St NW currently offering any rent specials?
20 Marietta St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Marietta St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Marietta St NW is pet friendly.
Does 20 Marietta St NW offer parking?
Yes, 20 Marietta St NW offers parking.
Does 20 Marietta St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Marietta St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Marietta St NW have a pool?
No, 20 Marietta St NW does not have a pool.
Does 20 Marietta St NW have accessible units?
No, 20 Marietta St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Marietta St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Marietta St NW has units with dishwashers.

