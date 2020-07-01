20 Marietta St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This sunlight filled unit boasts brand new black cabinets, beautiful black granite, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded bath, plush furniture, designer lighting, custom blinds, window dressings and finishes.

Fantastic night views of Mercedes Benz stadium and State Farm Arena. Have you been thinking about maybe having a crash pad in the city to hang out in on the weekends? Do you have a child that attends Georgia State University ? This unit is perfect for flight attendants or other professionals who live life on the go !

The MARTA Train station is in your backyard! The train takes you DIRECTLY INTO Hartsfield-Jackson ATLANTA airport. Do you just want to live life simple ? Just bring your clothes.



(RLNE5809986)