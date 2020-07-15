1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Amazing light filled Town Home in Kirkwood Village! Never before leased in perfect condition. Above retail, restaurants, and businesses. Walk to everything in Kirkwood! Spacious and open larger floor plan perfect for 2 roommates or a couple. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, site-finished hardwood flooring, berber carpet in bedrooms, huge bay windows in master suite, large separate dining room, powder room, large rear patio and juliet balcony on the main. No dogs cats ok.