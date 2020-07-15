All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE

1963 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1963 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing light filled Town Home in Kirkwood Village! Never before leased in perfect condition. Above retail, restaurants, and businesses. Walk to everything in Kirkwood! Spacious and open larger floor plan perfect for 2 roommates or a couple. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, site-finished hardwood flooring, berber carpet in bedrooms, huge bay windows in master suite, large separate dining room, powder room, large rear patio and juliet balcony on the main. No dogs cats ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have any available units?
1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have?
Some of 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
