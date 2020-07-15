1963 Hosea L Williams Drive SE

Amenities
Amazing light filled Town Home in Kirkwood Village! Never before leased in perfect condition. Above retail, restaurants, and businesses. Walk to everything in Kirkwood! Spacious and open larger floor plan perfect for 2 roommates or a couple. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, site-finished hardwood flooring, berber carpet in bedrooms, huge bay windows in master suite, large separate dining room, powder room, large rear patio and juliet balcony on the main. No dogs cats ok.