1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw

Ideal location. Quiet Cul-de-sac, only seconds away from Peachtree Street. Walk out your door to the Beltline. Easy access to major highways, Midtown & Buckhead. The home is a triplex. Three completely separate apartments. The apartment is a full daylight basement apartment, recently renovated. Hardwood throughout, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets and countertop. Separate driveway specifically for use only of this apartment. 2 parking spaces. There is a $250 monthly flat fee for the following utilities: gas/electric/water/ sewer/cable/internet service. Pest control and trash service included in rent. The apartment is currently furnished. Owner would prefer to rent furnished, but will consider leasing unfurnished. Owner will consider 3-12 month leases. Background and Credit check required. Pets are considered on a case to case basis. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in Georgia; License # 344360.