Atlanta, GA
1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw

1916 Dellwood Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Dellwood Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Collier Hills North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Ideal location. Quiet Cul-de-sac, only seconds away from Peachtree Street. Walk out your door to the Beltline. Easy access to major highways, Midtown & Buckhead. The home is a triplex. Three completely separate apartments. The apartment is a full daylight basement apartment, recently renovated. Hardwood throughout, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets and countertop. Separate driveway specifically for use only of this apartment. 2 parking spaces. There is a $250 monthly flat fee for the following utilities: gas/electric/water/ sewer/cable/internet service. Pest control and trash service included in rent. The apartment is currently furnished. Owner would prefer to rent furnished, but will consider leasing unfurnished. Owner will consider 3-12 month leases. Background and Credit check required. Pets are considered on a case to case basis. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in Georgia; License # 344360.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw have any available units?
1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw have?
Some of 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw offers parking.
Does 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw have a pool?
No, 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 NW Dellwood Dr Nw has units with dishwashers.

