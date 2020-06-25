All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1867 Conrad Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1867 Conrad Ave SE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

1867 Conrad Ave SE

1867 Conrad Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1867 Conrad Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED! This 3 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow home has upgrades galore! This charming property features a True Chef's Kitchen w/ High-End Finishes; including white modern style cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances. Comfortable Master Bedroom equipped with an ensuite bathroom. Features also include brand new floors throughout, totally renovated bathrooms, stylish finishes & fixtures along with updated systems and a comfortable Porch Home is move-in ready! (Alarm system will not remain in the home)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 Conrad Ave SE have any available units?
1867 Conrad Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1867 Conrad Ave SE have?
Some of 1867 Conrad Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1867 Conrad Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Conrad Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Conrad Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1867 Conrad Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1867 Conrad Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1867 Conrad Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1867 Conrad Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1867 Conrad Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Conrad Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1867 Conrad Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Conrad Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1867 Conrad Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Conrad Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1867 Conrad Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus