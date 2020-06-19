All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1849 Spring Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1849 Spring Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1849 Spring Ave

1849 Spring Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1849 Spring Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Reduced and ready for a tenant! Move right in to this hot West Midtown home! Brand new carpet and paint. Open floorplan with lots of natural light. Great room with cozy fireplace. Spacious dining room. Kitchen features wood cabinets, black appliances and eat in kitchen area. Master suite w/trey ceiling, soaking tub,walk in shower and double vanities. Unfinished basement w/laundry room and storage area lead to a 2-car garage. Deck overlooks flat backyard. Convenient access to expressway, fine dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Spring Ave have any available units?
1849 Spring Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1849 Spring Ave have?
Some of 1849 Spring Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 Spring Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Spring Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Spring Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1849 Spring Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1849 Spring Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1849 Spring Ave offers parking.
Does 1849 Spring Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Spring Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Spring Ave have a pool?
No, 1849 Spring Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1849 Spring Ave have accessible units?
No, 1849 Spring Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Spring Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 Spring Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus