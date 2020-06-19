1849 Spring Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Reduced and ready for a tenant! Move right in to this hot West Midtown home! Brand new carpet and paint. Open floorplan with lots of natural light. Great room with cozy fireplace. Spacious dining room. Kitchen features wood cabinets, black appliances and eat in kitchen area. Master suite w/trey ceiling, soaking tub,walk in shower and double vanities. Unfinished basement w/laundry room and storage area lead to a 2-car garage. Deck overlooks flat backyard. Convenient access to expressway, fine dining and shopping.