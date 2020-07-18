Amenities

1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 - Exclusive luxury condominium in the spectacular Brookwood! Furnished home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with gorgeous views of North Atlanta. Hardwood floors, granite counters, Viking appliances, custom closets and two balconies for all of your entertaining needs. Fabulous amenities including clubroom, pool, fitness facilities, dog walk & conference room. Concierge & 24 hour security ensures the highest level of privacy. Enjoy in-town living with within walking distance to neighborhood shops, restaurants and all Midtown has to offer!



(RLNE2269355)