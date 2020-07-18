All apartments in Atlanta
1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006

1820 Peachtree Street · (404) 969-1542
Location

1820 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 - Exclusive luxury condominium in the spectacular Brookwood! Furnished home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with gorgeous views of North Atlanta. Hardwood floors, granite counters, Viking appliances, custom closets and two balconies for all of your entertaining needs. Fabulous amenities including clubroom, pool, fitness facilities, dog walk & conference room. Concierge & 24 hour security ensures the highest level of privacy. Enjoy in-town living with within walking distance to neighborhood shops, restaurants and all Midtown has to offer!

(RLNE2269355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 have any available units?
1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 have?
Some of 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 offer parking?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 has a pool.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 have accessible units?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Peachtree Street NW #1006 does not have units with dishwashers.
