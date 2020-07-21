176 Berean Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fall in love w/this eclectic shotgun home in the heart of Cabbagetown. Fantastic open layout w/12 ft. ceilings, original hardwoods flooring, & tons of charm! Kitchen features a drain board farm sink & the bathroom a claw footed tub. Huge lot w/a private fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, gardening, & more. Finished attic with tons of extra storage. Prime Intown location just steps from the BeltLine,Carroll St, Atlanta Dairies, shopping, dining, MARTA, & so much more! Easy access to the highway! This home will not last long.