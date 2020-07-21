All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

176 Berean Avenue SE

176 Berean Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

176 Berean Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fall in love w/this eclectic shotgun home in the heart of Cabbagetown. Fantastic open layout w/12 ft. ceilings, original hardwoods flooring, & tons of charm! Kitchen features a drain board farm sink & the bathroom a claw footed tub. Huge lot w/a private fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, gardening, & more. Finished attic with tons of extra storage. Prime Intown location just steps from the BeltLine,Carroll St, Atlanta Dairies, shopping, dining, MARTA, & so much more! Easy access to the highway! This home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Berean Avenue SE have any available units?
176 Berean Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 Berean Avenue SE have?
Some of 176 Berean Avenue SE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Berean Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
176 Berean Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Berean Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 176 Berean Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 176 Berean Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 176 Berean Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 176 Berean Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Berean Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Berean Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 176 Berean Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 176 Berean Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 176 Berean Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Berean Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Berean Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
