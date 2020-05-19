1735 Hadlock St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In Special Free Patio set or BBQ Grill !!!! - This darling 2 bedroom home is available for you to move-in right away! Located in a picturesque settling, this home's curb appeal will blow you away! The yard is full of mature trees to provide extra shade on those hot summer days, and your pets are sure to love it as well.



Once you step inside, you're greeted by lovely finished hardwood floors that really adds tons of charm. This house has been recently refurbished on the inside, including new paint throughout. The modern kitchen has ample cabinet and counter top space, plus we include the fridge and stove for you!



This house needs to be on your list to come see. This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register.



Do you have pets coming with you? No problem! We are pet friendly and do not have any size nor breed restrictions.



If you'd like more info or have questions, contact Shay Crawford a Cordia Management leasing agent by phone or text at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria, which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1035.00 your take home pay must be $3,105.00)

6. All lease is 1 yr with an option of 24 months

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500



We currently do not except SEC8



Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant



tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management or renters insurance through your own provider.



(RLNE4837497)