Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1735 Hadlock St SW

1735 Hadlock Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Hadlock Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move In Special Free Patio set or BBQ Grill !!!! - This darling 2 bedroom home is available for you to move-in right away! Located in a picturesque settling, this home's curb appeal will blow you away! The yard is full of mature trees to provide extra shade on those hot summer days, and your pets are sure to love it as well.

Once you step inside, you're greeted by lovely finished hardwood floors that really adds tons of charm. This house has been recently refurbished on the inside, including new paint throughout. The modern kitchen has ample cabinet and counter top space, plus we include the fridge and stove for you!

This house needs to be on your list to come see. This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register.

Do you have pets coming with you? No problem! We are pet friendly and do not have any size nor breed restrictions.

If you'd like more info or have questions, contact Shay Crawford a Cordia Management leasing agent by phone or text at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria, which includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1035.00 your take home pay must be $3,105.00)
6. All lease is 1 yr with an option of 24 months
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500

We currently do not except SEC8

Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant

tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management or renters insurance through your own provider.

(RLNE4837497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Hadlock St SW have any available units?
1735 Hadlock St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Hadlock St SW have?
Some of 1735 Hadlock St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Hadlock St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Hadlock St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Hadlock St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Hadlock St SW is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Hadlock St SW offer parking?
No, 1735 Hadlock St SW does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Hadlock St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Hadlock St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Hadlock St SW have a pool?
No, 1735 Hadlock St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Hadlock St SW have accessible units?
No, 1735 Hadlock St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Hadlock St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Hadlock St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
