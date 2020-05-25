1701 Langston Avenue Southwest

Amenities

SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Charming Four Bedroom Two And A Half Bathroom Home Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Beautiful Living Room With Decorative Fireplace,Kitchen With Appliances And Stained Cabinets And Granite Counter Tops With Breakfast Bar, Cozy Breakfast Nook And A Deck Perfect For Outdoor Entertaining. Hurry This Is A Home You Do Not Want To Miss Seeing.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County:Fulton;

Neighborhood:Sylvan Hills

Subdivision: Forrest Park;

Sq. Footage: 1828;

Year Built: 1909;

Beds 4 Baths:2



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Perkerson;

Middle School:Sylvan Hills;

High School: Carver Early College;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.