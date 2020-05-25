All apartments in Atlanta
1701 Langston Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 Langston Avenue Southwest

1701 Langston Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Langston Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Charming Four Bedroom Two And A Half Bathroom Home Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Beautiful Living Room With Decorative Fireplace,Kitchen With Appliances And Stained Cabinets And Granite Counter Tops With Breakfast Bar, Cozy Breakfast Nook And A Deck Perfect For Outdoor Entertaining. Hurry This Is A Home You Do Not Want To Miss Seeing.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County:Fulton;
Neighborhood:Sylvan Hills
Subdivision: Forrest Park;
Sq. Footage: 1828;
Year Built: 1909;
Beds 4 Baths:2

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Perkerson;
Middle School:Sylvan Hills;
High School: Carver Early College;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1701 Langston Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Langston Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Langston Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
