1608 Olympian Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Open-concept bungalow in sought after Westview is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This home features hardwood floors throughout, quartz counters, stainless appliances, fireplace, butler's pantry and offers plenty of natural light. Gorgeous master suite complete with granite double vanity and over-sized walk in closet. Also two additional bedrooms perfect for guests, an office space plus a large fenced backyard. Just blocks from the Westside BeltLine! This property is not approved for section 8.