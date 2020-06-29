All apartments in Atlanta
1608 Olympian Cir

1608 Olympian Cir SW · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Olympian Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Open-concept bungalow in sought after Westview is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This home features hardwood floors throughout, quartz counters, stainless appliances, fireplace, butler's pantry and offers plenty of natural light. Gorgeous master suite complete with granite double vanity and over-sized walk in closet. Also two additional bedrooms perfect for guests, an office space plus a large fenced backyard. Just blocks from the Westside BeltLine! This property is not approved for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Olympian Cir have any available units?
1608 Olympian Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Olympian Cir have?
Some of 1608 Olympian Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Olympian Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Olympian Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Olympian Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Olympian Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1608 Olympian Cir offer parking?
No, 1608 Olympian Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Olympian Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Olympian Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Olympian Cir have a pool?
No, 1608 Olympian Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Olympian Cir have accessible units?
No, 1608 Olympian Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Olympian Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Olympian Cir has units with dishwashers.

