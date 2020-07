Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Kirkwood! Walk to everything including Drew Charter, Charlie Yates Golf Club, YMCA & downtown Kirkwood. Oversized lot on a quiet street, w/long driveway and plenty of parking. Home is freshly painted inside and out. The updated kitchen and open floor plan make entertaining a breeze. Don't miss the HUGE master suite with his/hers closets! Plus 2 secondary bedrooms with a full bath that is shared. Laundry hookups in hall.