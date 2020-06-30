153 South Ave. #2

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 Bath in Summerhill Ready to Move-In! - 2 bedroom 1 bath in Summerhill ready just for you. Duplex has off the street parking and is total electric, water included in rent. Equipped with washer and dryer.Kitchen and living room has tiled floors. Kitchen has a breakfast bar. Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Conveniently located downtown Atlanta, minutes from major Atlanta attractions and major highways. Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 550 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $60 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. Upon 24 hours of approval, a $950.00 reservation fee required to hold property. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.



