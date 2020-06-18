1516 Van Vleck Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub new construction

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69dacb5015 ---- Here you have it: Spit-polished new construction, big enough to grow into without feeling \"McMansion-y\", blending modern amenities with decidedly timeless charm, smack-dab in the middle of one of the coolest neighborhoods. The kitchen lands solidly in Chef\'s Kitchen territory, w/ granite, upgraded cabinets, & a ton of counter space. The master suite upstairs includes a spa-like master bath with double vanity and glass door shower. It\'s not often that we administer superlatives, & the word \"perfect\" is a strong one. So, we\'re content to leave the conclusions up to you. Price Sqft: $265 Lot: 0.3 acres Parking: 3 spaces Heating: Other Cooling: Central