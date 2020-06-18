All apartments in Atlanta
1516 Van Vleck Ave SE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

1516 Van Vleck Ave SE

1516 Van Vleck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Van Vleck Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69dacb5015 ---- Here you have it: Spit-polished new construction, big enough to grow into without feeling \"McMansion-y\", blending modern amenities with decidedly timeless charm, smack-dab in the middle of one of the coolest neighborhoods. The kitchen lands solidly in Chef\'s Kitchen territory, w/ granite, upgraded cabinets, & a ton of counter space. The master suite upstairs includes a spa-like master bath with double vanity and glass door shower. It\'s not often that we administer superlatives, & the word \"perfect\" is a strong one. So, we\'re content to leave the conclusions up to you. Price Sqft: $265 Lot: 0.3 acres Parking: 3 spaces Heating: Other Cooling: Central

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE have any available units?
1516 Van Vleck Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE have?
Some of 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Van Vleck Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Van Vleck Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

