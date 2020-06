Amenities

Fully renovated 3bd/1.5 bath home in the Peyton Village Subdivision. This unit has been beautifully updated with high quality laminate floors, new carpet throughout and ceramic tiles. There is a full size laundry room on the main. Atlanta Housing Vouchers are welcome. Property is located within minutes from midtown and walking distance to MARTA train/bus. Application Fee is 40 per Adult over 18. 1 month security required Available ASAP