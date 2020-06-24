15 Putnam Dr

15 Putnam Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30342 Tuxedo Park
Location- Enjoy Chastain Park around the corner! Charming and renovated 4 sided brick in Tuxedo Park. Large lot with pool and decks in private fenced-in backyard. Beautiful for entertaining. Hardwoods throughout. Spacious family room with skylights open to gourmet kitchen and backyard. Huge master suite and living space with high ceilings. Large office with view to backyard. Three car garage and unfinished basement- ideal for storage. Lawn and pool service included. Pets are allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
