15 Putnam Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location- Enjoy Chastain Park around the corner! Charming and renovated 4 sided brick in Tuxedo Park. Large lot with pool and decks in private fenced-in backyard. Beautiful for entertaining. Hardwoods throughout. Spacious family room with skylights open to gourmet kitchen and backyard. Huge master suite and living space with high ceilings. Large office with view to backyard. Three car garage and unfinished basement- ideal for storage. Lawn and pool service included. Pets are allowed.