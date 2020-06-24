All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 15 Putnam Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
15 Putnam Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

15 Putnam Dr

15 Putnam Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15 Putnam Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30342
Tuxedo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location- Enjoy Chastain Park around the corner! Charming and renovated 4 sided brick in Tuxedo Park. Large lot with pool and decks in private fenced-in backyard. Beautiful for entertaining. Hardwoods throughout. Spacious family room with skylights open to gourmet kitchen and backyard. Huge master suite and living space with high ceilings. Large office with view to backyard. Three car garage and unfinished basement- ideal for storage. Lawn and pool service included. Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Putnam Dr have any available units?
15 Putnam Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Putnam Dr have?
Some of 15 Putnam Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Putnam Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15 Putnam Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Putnam Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Putnam Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15 Putnam Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15 Putnam Dr offers parking.
Does 15 Putnam Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Putnam Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Putnam Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15 Putnam Dr has a pool.
Does 15 Putnam Dr have accessible units?
No, 15 Putnam Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Putnam Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Putnam Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus