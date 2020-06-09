146 Richardson Street SE

Amenities

This is a basement apartment in the upscale Summerhill subdivision close to Georgia State, the Capitol, Grant Park, and Midtown! Property has it's own entrance and street parking! Custom tile flooring, full bath and 1/2 bath for guest, owner suite, 2 large closets, dining area, family room, bar/kitchenette with sink, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and cooktop! Include office desk and property is fully furnished. Rent includes all utilities. Must have good credit! This is a home but apartment is below with side entry! Please do not ring bell or go to front door!