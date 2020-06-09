All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 146 Richardson Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
146 Richardson Street SE
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

146 Richardson Street SE

146 Richardson Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Summerhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

146 Richardson Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a basement apartment in the upscale Summerhill subdivision close to Georgia State, the Capitol, Grant Park, and Midtown! Property has it's own entrance and street parking! Custom tile flooring, full bath and 1/2 bath for guest, owner suite, 2 large closets, dining area, family room, bar/kitchenette with sink, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and cooktop! Include office desk and property is fully furnished. Rent includes all utilities. Must have good credit! This is a home but apartment is below with side entry! Please do not ring bell or go to front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Richardson Street SE have any available units?
146 Richardson Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Richardson Street SE have?
Some of 146 Richardson Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Richardson Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
146 Richardson Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Richardson Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 146 Richardson Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 146 Richardson Street SE offer parking?
No, 146 Richardson Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 146 Richardson Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Richardson Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Richardson Street SE have a pool?
No, 146 Richardson Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 146 Richardson Street SE have accessible units?
No, 146 Richardson Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Richardson Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Richardson Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus