All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
1458 Akridge Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1458 Akridge Street Northwest
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

1458 Akridge Street Northwest

1458 Akridge Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Hunter Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1458 Akridge Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom studio house (tiny living) in Atlanta with granite kitchen counters.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1458-akridge-st-nw-atlanta-ga-30314-usa-unit-a/1fce158a-6387-4154-9bcf-ed44da7a215e

(RLNE5194371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have any available units?
1458 Akridge Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have?
Some of 1458 Akridge Street Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 Akridge Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Akridge Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Akridge Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus