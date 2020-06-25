Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
1458 Akridge Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1458 Akridge Street Northwest
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1458 Akridge Street Northwest
1458 Akridge Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Hunter Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1458 Akridge Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom studio house (tiny living) in Atlanta with granite kitchen counters.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1458-akridge-st-nw-atlanta-ga-30314-usa-unit-a/1fce158a-6387-4154-9bcf-ed44da7a215e
(RLNE5194371)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Similar Listings
935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have any available units?
1458 Akridge Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have?
Some of 1458 Akridge Street Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1458 Akridge Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Akridge Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Akridge Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Akridge Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 Akridge Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus