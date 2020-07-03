All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:12 AM

1453 Graham Street Southwest

1453 Graham Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Graham Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Gorgeous 3BR 2.5BA exudes charm and beauty! Features include gleaming hardwoods throughout, original period windows, decorative fireplace, high ceilings, spacious rooms, and one level living! Enjoy a sunroom and rear deck and private backyard for relaxing! Hurry this home is a gem and won't last long!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1925

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,482.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Graham Street Southwest have any available units?
1453 Graham Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1453 Graham Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Graham Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Graham Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Graham Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1453 Graham Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1453 Graham Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1453 Graham Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Graham Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Graham Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1453 Graham Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Graham Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1453 Graham Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Graham Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Graham Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1453 Graham Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1453 Graham Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

