Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

This Spanish-style villa offers amazing natural light in a quaint and comfortable house in Morningside, an intown Atlanta neighborhood. Features include a solarium, a covered front porch, an expansive back patio great for dining, 2 outdoor fountains, a private alley, dedicated driveway parking and so much more. Walk to the Beltline and local restaurants such as Alon's Bakery, Morningside Kitchen, and other top Virginia Highland restaurants.Check out abovethelineproperties . Com