1404 Byrere Ter SW

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c274f2f088 ---- This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, fully remodeled. New Carpet, New appliances, new kitchen and bathroom. Close to Downtown Atlanta and close proximity to the airport. Marta access is available as well. STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: Move-in July 15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets Allowed - Breed Restrictions SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: $500 ADMIN FEE: $150 SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1-2 MONTH\'S RENT (Based on Credit) APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Last 2 Paycheck stubs and Drivers License - Click \'Apply Now\' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: - $150 Lease Admin & Property Inspection Report - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease HOA Instructions - HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None - HOA FEE: None - PROPERTY MANAGER: PMI Atlanta Metro - 678.619.1006 -All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.- Pets Allowed