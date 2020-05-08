All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

1404 Byrere Ter SW

1404 Byrere Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Byrere Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c274f2f088 ---- This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, fully remodeled. New Carpet, New appliances, new kitchen and bathroom. Close to Downtown Atlanta and close proximity to the airport. Marta access is available as well. STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: Move-in July 15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets Allowed - Breed Restrictions SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: $500 ADMIN FEE: $150 SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1-2 MONTH\'S RENT (Based on Credit) APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Last 2 Paycheck stubs and Drivers License - Click \'Apply Now\' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: - $150 Lease Admin & Property Inspection Report - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease HOA Instructions - HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None - HOA FEE: None - PROPERTY MANAGER: PMI Atlanta Metro - 678.619.1006 -All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.- Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

