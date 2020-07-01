1386 Desoto Avenue South West

Amenities

Welcome Home! Atlanta's hottst growing BELTLINE accesible neighborhood! Charming Home features 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom w/ Tub, PLUS an additional BONUS Room! Available NOW for January Move-In! This lovely home features: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom PLUS BONUS ROOM. Original, Gleaming Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, quaint Built-Ins, Multi-level Deck forEntertaining, HUGE Fenced-In front AND back YARDS, TONS of Parking! You'll enjoy afternoon strolls in the beautiful 50 acre. Perkerson Park https://beltline.org/parks/perkerson-park/ that's right aroudn the corner. Walk to Atlanta's Metro College, Atlanta's Art, MARTA to work, Uber to Wild Heaven, Lean Draft House, Box Car and MORE! Minutes from Tyler Perry Studios and the Atlanta Food Truck Park! This GEM awaits YOU! APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application. TEXT this AGENT to VIEW: 470-494-2683