Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:45 PM

1386 Desoto Avenue South West

1386 Desoto Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1386 Desoto Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Welcome Home! Atlanta's hottst growing BELTLINE accesible neighborhood! Charming Home features 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom w/ Tub, PLUS an additional BONUS Room! Available NOW for January Move-In! This lovely home features: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom PLUS BONUS ROOM. Original, Gleaming Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, quaint Built-Ins, Multi-level Deck forEntertaining, HUGE Fenced-In front AND back YARDS, TONS of Parking! You'll enjoy afternoon strolls in the beautiful 50 acre. Perkerson Park https://beltline.org/parks/perkerson-park/ that's right aroudn the corner. Walk to Atlanta's Metro College, Atlanta's Art, MARTA to work, Uber to Wild Heaven, Lean Draft House, Box Car and MORE! Minutes from Tyler Perry Studios and the Atlanta Food Truck Park! This GEM awaits YOU! APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application. TEXT this AGENT to VIEW: 470-494-2683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 Desoto Avenue South West have any available units?
1386 Desoto Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1386 Desoto Avenue South West have?
Some of 1386 Desoto Avenue South West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 Desoto Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Desoto Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Desoto Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 1386 Desoto Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1386 Desoto Avenue South West offer parking?
Yes, 1386 Desoto Avenue South West offers parking.
Does 1386 Desoto Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 Desoto Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Desoto Avenue South West have a pool?
Yes, 1386 Desoto Avenue South West has a pool.
Does 1386 Desoto Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 1386 Desoto Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Desoto Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1386 Desoto Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.

