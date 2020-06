Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

Opportunity to live on the edge of beautiful Piedmont Park! Light filled interiors flooded with natural light from big windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, open kitchen views living room with fireplace and dining area, custom lighting . Large master bedroom and bath with spa bath, custom ELFA closet systems, laundry included! Rooftop deck provides outdoor space with midtown views. Near by access to belt line and Piedmont park access! Botanical Gardens! Shopping and restaurants!