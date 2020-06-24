1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE

Amenities
Summer Lane Dr SE - Property Id: 57868
Beautiful 2-story home in Grant Park area built in 2005. All utilities included in rent (electric, water, trash, alarm service).
Main Floor:
Open floor plan for kitchen, dining, and living room area.
Large back deck
Office
Full bathroom
The main floor is wood flooring
2nd Floor:
Master Bedroom will full bathroom (with dual vanities + jacuzzi bathroom/shower + private toilet) and walk-in closet
2 additional bedrooms with shared full bathroom
Bonus room that can also be used as a bedroom
Laundry room
2nd Floor is carpet flooring
Other:
2-Car garage
Large back-desk
* House has a separated basement level (with separate entry and parking) which currently had 1 tenant occupying it. Tenant has gone through the application process + background check.
No Dogs Allowed
