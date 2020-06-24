1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Summer Lane Dr SE - Property Id: 57868



Beautiful 2-story home in Grant Park area built in 2005. All utilities included in rent (electric, water, trash, alarm service).



Main Floor:

Open floor plan for kitchen, dining, and living room area.

Large back deck

Office

Full bathroom

The main floor is wood flooring



2nd Floor:

Master Bedroom will full bathroom (with dual vanities + jacuzzi bathroom/shower + private toilet) and walk-in closet

2 additional bedrooms with shared full bathroom

Bonus room that can also be used as a bedroom

Laundry room

2nd Floor is carpet flooring



Other:

2-Car garage

Large back-desk



* House has a separated basement level (with separate entry and parking) which currently had 1 tenant occupying it. Tenant has gone through the application process + background check.

No Dogs Allowed



