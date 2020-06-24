All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE

1350 Summer Lane Drive SE · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Summer Lane Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Summer Lane Dr SE - Property Id: 57868

Beautiful 2-story home in Grant Park area built in 2005. All utilities included in rent (electric, water, trash, alarm service).

Main Floor:
Open floor plan for kitchen, dining, and living room area.
Large back deck
Office
Full bathroom
The main floor is wood flooring

2nd Floor:
Master Bedroom will full bathroom (with dual vanities + jacuzzi bathroom/shower + private toilet) and walk-in closet
2 additional bedrooms with shared full bathroom
Bonus room that can also be used as a bedroom
Laundry room
2nd Floor is carpet flooring

Other:
2-Car garage
Large back-desk

* House has a separated basement level (with separate entry and parking) which currently had 1 tenant occupying it. Tenant has gone through the application process + background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57868
Property Id 57868

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4730995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE have any available units?
1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE have?
Some of 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE currently offering any rent specials?
1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE pet-friendly?
No, 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE offer parking?
Yes, 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE offers parking.
Does 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE have a pool?
No, 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE does not have a pool.
Does 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE have accessible units?
No, 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 SUMMER LANE DR SE has units with dishwashers.
