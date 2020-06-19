1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brand New! Huge 2200 sq ft Home Near Mozley Park

Brand new home from the studs! Enjoy this spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home near everything! On the bus line, near Mozley Park & Beltline. New kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors in living/dining, new carpet in each bedroom. Level fenced in backyard. 3 bedrooms on main, 2 upstairs. 1 bathroom on each level ***Requirements*** -Atlanta Housing Vouchers Only-Verifiable Rental History -No Prior Evictions -No tenant portion balances - Application Fee $40 APPLY