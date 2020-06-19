All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest
1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest

1320 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest · (404) 720-0826
Location

1320 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand New! Huge 2200 sq ft Home Near Mozley Park
Brand new home from the studs! Enjoy this spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home near everything! On the bus line, near Mozley Park & Beltline. New kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors in living/dining, new carpet in each bedroom. Level fenced in backyard. 3 bedrooms on main, 2 upstairs. 1 bathroom on each level ***Requirements*** -Atlanta Housing Vouchers Only-Verifiable Rental History -No Prior Evictions -No tenant portion balances - Application Fee $40 APPLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have any available units?
1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have?
Some of 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
