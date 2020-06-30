All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE

1304 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1304 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great apartment available for immediate lease just minutes from shopping and restaurants at the Edgewood Retail District.
Located on the first floor, this home features hardwood floors through out. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and Living room and updated appliances in the kitchen.
Shared Laundry in the basement with direct access from apartment. (separate exterior entrance for upstairs apartment). The oversized kitchen has double doors that lead to a large back porch and yard that is perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have any available units?
1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have?
Some of 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus