1304 Hosea L Williams Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great apartment available for immediate lease just minutes from shopping and restaurants at the Edgewood Retail District.

Located on the first floor, this home features hardwood floors through out. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and Living room and updated appliances in the kitchen.

Shared Laundry in the basement with direct access from apartment. (separate exterior entrance for upstairs apartment). The oversized kitchen has double doors that lead to a large back porch and yard that is perfect for entertaining!