Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

1280 W Peachtree St

1280 Peachtree Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1280 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
tennis court
1280 West offers a fabulous location, walk to everything Midtown has to offer including, GA Tech, SCAD, Arts Center Marta Station, Piedmont Park and tons of restaurants. This 15th floor condo with great unobstructed northern views from floor to ceiling windows also has an updated kitchen w/ cherry stained cabinets, granite and SS appliances. Updated bath and wood floors. This building offers more amenities then others in Midtown. Tennis, pool, basketball goal, tanning bed, steam rooms, fitness, racquetball court, on site dry clean drop off/pick up and so much more. Easy access to 75/85 and convenient to airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 W Peachtree St have any available units?
1280 W Peachtree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 W Peachtree St have?
Some of 1280 W Peachtree St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 W Peachtree St currently offering any rent specials?
1280 W Peachtree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 W Peachtree St pet-friendly?
No, 1280 W Peachtree St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1280 W Peachtree St offer parking?
Yes, 1280 W Peachtree St offers parking.
Does 1280 W Peachtree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 W Peachtree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 W Peachtree St have a pool?
Yes, 1280 W Peachtree St has a pool.
Does 1280 W Peachtree St have accessible units?
No, 1280 W Peachtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 W Peachtree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 W Peachtree St has units with dishwashers.

