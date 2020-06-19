1280 W Peachtree St

Amenities

1280 West offers a fabulous location, walk to everything Midtown has to offer including, GA Tech, SCAD, Arts Center Marta Station, Piedmont Park and tons of restaurants. This 15th floor condo with great unobstructed northern views from floor to ceiling windows also has an updated kitchen w/ cherry stained cabinets, granite and SS appliances. Updated bath and wood floors. This building offers more amenities then others in Midtown. Tennis, pool, basketball goal, tanning bed, steam rooms, fitness, racquetball court, on site dry clean drop off/pick up and so much more. Easy access to 75/85 and convenient to airport.