1280 Martin St SE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 1
1280 Martin St SE
1280 Martin Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1280 Martin Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
South Atlanta
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1280 Martin St SE Available 07/27/20 Chosewood Park Stunner -
(RLNE5814416)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1280 Martin St SE have any available units?
1280 Martin St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1280 Martin St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Martin St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Martin St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Martin St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1280 Martin St SE offer parking?
No, 1280 Martin St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1280 Martin St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Martin St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Martin St SE have a pool?
No, 1280 Martin St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Martin St SE have accessible units?
No, 1280 Martin St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Martin St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Martin St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 Martin St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 Martin St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
