1229 Allene Ave #201

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Highly Desirable 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Loft Just South of The City! - The Most Popular of the Allene Floor Plans, This Unit Is Tucked Away In A Tiny Complex Just Outside of the City.



This Beautiful Two-Story Loft Unit Has Upgraded Appliances, New Flooring, and New Paint Throughout.



Featuring An Open Concept Floor Plan On the Main Living Level, And Two Traditional Bedrooms On The Second Story, This Unit Is Ideal For a Roommate Situation.



Downstairs, Where Two Story Ceilings Abound, The Kitchen, Replete With An Extremely Useful 10' Breakfast Bar, Opens Onto the Combination Living/Dining Space. Polished Concrete Flooring, Solid Oak Doors, Custom Shades, A Tiled Half-Bath and Your Washer and Dryer Hook-up are Just A Few of the Hallmarks of This Main Living Area.



Up The Solid Oak Stairs and Just Off the Reading Nook And Terrace Access, Two Traditional Bedrooms Are Located, Each With Its Own Private Closet. While The Tiled-Hallway Bath Serves The Secondary Bedroom, The Master Bath Has A Small Spa-like Bathroom En Suite: More Tile, A Jacuzzi Tub, and A Skylight Are A Few of the Luxuries Located Here.



NO MORE CARPET! We've done away with the carpeting and replaced it with a hard-wearing, versatile wood-look laminate that you're going to love!



Pets Are Accepted With a Non-Refundable Pet Fee, But No Aggressive Breeds, Please (Including Pit bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Mixed-Breeds That Contain These Bloodlines). We Require The Submission of Your Pet's Picture along with your application.



UTILITIES: WATER AND SANITATION/TRASH SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE OF THIS TOTAL ELECTRIC UNIT!



If You'd Like To Schedule a Viewing, Please Contact Mike: 404.205.1663.



(RLNE2107227)