Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

1229 Allene Ave #201

1229 Allene Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1229 Allene Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Highly Desirable 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Loft Just South of The City! - The Most Popular of the Allene Floor Plans, This Unit Is Tucked Away In A Tiny Complex Just Outside of the City.

This Beautiful Two-Story Loft Unit Has Upgraded Appliances, New Flooring, and New Paint Throughout.

Featuring An Open Concept Floor Plan On the Main Living Level, And Two Traditional Bedrooms On The Second Story, This Unit Is Ideal For a Roommate Situation.

Downstairs, Where Two Story Ceilings Abound, The Kitchen, Replete With An Extremely Useful 10' Breakfast Bar, Opens Onto the Combination Living/Dining Space. Polished Concrete Flooring, Solid Oak Doors, Custom Shades, A Tiled Half-Bath and Your Washer and Dryer Hook-up are Just A Few of the Hallmarks of This Main Living Area.

Up The Solid Oak Stairs and Just Off the Reading Nook And Terrace Access, Two Traditional Bedrooms Are Located, Each With Its Own Private Closet. While The Tiled-Hallway Bath Serves The Secondary Bedroom, The Master Bath Has A Small Spa-like Bathroom En Suite: More Tile, A Jacuzzi Tub, and A Skylight Are A Few of the Luxuries Located Here.

NO MORE CARPET! We've done away with the carpeting and replaced it with a hard-wearing, versatile wood-look laminate that you're going to love!

Pets Are Accepted With a Non-Refundable Pet Fee, But No Aggressive Breeds, Please (Including Pit bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Mixed-Breeds That Contain These Bloodlines). We Require The Submission of Your Pet's Picture along with your application.

UTILITIES: WATER AND SANITATION/TRASH SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE OF THIS TOTAL ELECTRIC UNIT!

If You'd Like To Schedule a Viewing, Please Contact Mike: 404.205.1663.

(RLNE2107227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Allene Ave #201 have any available units?
1229 Allene Ave #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Allene Ave #201 have?
Some of 1229 Allene Ave #201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Allene Ave #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Allene Ave #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Allene Ave #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Allene Ave #201 is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Allene Ave #201 offer parking?
No, 1229 Allene Ave #201 does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Allene Ave #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Allene Ave #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Allene Ave #201 have a pool?
No, 1229 Allene Ave #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Allene Ave #201 have accessible units?
No, 1229 Allene Ave #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Allene Ave #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Allene Ave #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
