Atlanta, GA
1203 Summit North Drive NE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:40 AM

1203 Summit North Drive NE

1203 Summit North Drive · (470) 351-0243
Atlanta
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1203 Summit North Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Come and get it before it disappears! Across from Lindbergh Plaza, 1bed/1ba condo (997 sq ft) with FOUR closets! Super easy access to Midtown & Buckhead for dining and shopping and down the street from 400/I-75/I-85 & MARTA. Subway tile bath and separate vanity area off bedroom. In-home laundry off kitchen includes full-size washer/dryer. Enclosed sunroom perfect for relaxing or office use. Gated community, large pool, gym, and clubhouse. Behind the complex is a path to the 400 Green Way, a great benefit for walkers/joggers, cyclists, and pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Summit North Drive NE have any available units?
1203 Summit North Drive NE has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Summit North Drive NE have?
Some of 1203 Summit North Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Summit North Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Summit North Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Summit North Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Summit North Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Summit North Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Summit North Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 1203 Summit North Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 Summit North Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Summit North Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 1203 Summit North Drive NE has a pool.
Does 1203 Summit North Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1203 Summit North Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Summit North Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Summit North Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
