1203 Summit North Drive NE

Amenities
Come and get it before it disappears! Across from Lindbergh Plaza, 1bed/1ba condo (997 sq ft) with FOUR closets! Super easy access to Midtown & Buckhead for dining and shopping and down the street from 400/I-75/I-85 & MARTA. Subway tile bath and separate vanity area off bedroom. In-home laundry off kitchen includes full-size washer/dryer. Enclosed sunroom perfect for relaxing or office use. Gated community, large pool, gym, and clubhouse. Behind the complex is a path to the 400 Green Way, a great benefit for walkers/joggers, cyclists, and pets.