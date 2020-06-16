All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

1191 W Wesley Road NW

1191 West Wesley Road · (404) 216-1216
Location

1191 West Wesley Road, Atlanta, GA 30327
Wesley Battle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tidy and spacious one level brick home in convenient location! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in main part of the house plus a separate in-law suite/apartment above the garage on the right side of the house. The in-law suite is separated from the main house by a tiled sunroom which has a front and rear entrance. In-law suite has it’s own living room, large walk-in closet, small kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Refinished dark hardwood floors in main part of house and generous-sized eat-in kitchen. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 W Wesley Road NW have any available units?
1191 W Wesley Road NW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1191 W Wesley Road NW have?
Some of 1191 W Wesley Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 W Wesley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1191 W Wesley Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 W Wesley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1191 W Wesley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1191 W Wesley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 1191 W Wesley Road NW does offer parking.
Does 1191 W Wesley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1191 W Wesley Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 W Wesley Road NW have a pool?
No, 1191 W Wesley Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1191 W Wesley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1191 W Wesley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 W Wesley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1191 W Wesley Road NW has units with dishwashers.
