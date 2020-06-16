1191 W Wesley Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Tidy and spacious one level brick home in convenient location! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in main part of the house plus a separate in-law suite/apartment above the garage on the right side of the house. The in-law suite is separated from the main house by a tiled sunroom which has a front and rear entrance. In-law suite has it’s own living room, large walk-in closet, small kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Refinished dark hardwood floors in main part of house and generous-sized eat-in kitchen. Fenced backyard.