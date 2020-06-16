1191 W Wesley Road NW

Amenities
Tidy and spacious one level brick home in convenient location! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in main part of the house plus a separate in-law suite/apartment above the garage on the right side of the house. The in-law suite is separated from the main house by a tiled sunroom which has a front and rear entrance. In-law suite has it’s own living room, large walk-in closet, small kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Refinished dark hardwood floors in main part of house and generous-sized eat-in kitchen. Fenced backyard.