Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WALKING DISTANCE TO ATLANTIC STATION AND GA TECH - Right in the middle of everywhere you want to be! Quaint city living! Quiet street, designer colors, sunny open floor plan!

Hardwood floors throughout and no carpet

Easy access to 75/85



(RLNE4548851)