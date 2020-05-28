All apartments in Atlanta
1171 Sells Avenue Southwest

1171 Sells Avenue Southwest
Location

1171 Sells Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 1/1 with historic charm. Beautiful hardwoods and high ceilings throughout. A short distance to the Beltline, Morehouse College, and Dean Rusk Park. Washer and Dryer hookup in unit. Ready for a quick move-in! Please allow at least 48 hours for self-showing approval.We do not advertise on Craigslist.Exclusively Marketed by:HNN Atlanta Inc. Office: 404-464-8087 www.hnnatlanta.comRental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $800, Available 9/20/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1171 Sells Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Sells Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1171 Sells Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
