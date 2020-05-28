1171 Sells Avenue Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Spacious 1/1 with historic charm. Beautiful hardwoods and high ceilings throughout. A short distance to the Beltline, Morehouse College, and Dean Rusk Park. Washer and Dryer hookup in unit. Ready for a quick move-in! Please allow at least 48 hours for self-showing approval.We do not advertise on Craigslist.Exclusively Marketed by:HNN Atlanta Inc. Office: 404-464-8087 www.hnnatlanta.comRental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $800, Available 9/20/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.