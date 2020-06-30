All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1156 Piedmont Avenue NE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

1156 Piedmont Avenue NE

1156 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1156 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Stunning Stately Old World Charm ONE bedroom w/Sunny East Views to Piedmont Park plus Sun-room/DEN located Piedmont Park. Features include NEW hardwoods + modern finishes and lighting, wall of windows in Bedroom and Sun-room/Den, Slate Tile Shower w/custom bath vanity and slate tile floor. Kitchen features upgrade cabinetry accent by stainless steel appliances and laundry room with W/D and exterior rear porch, convenient for BBQ/outdoor grilling.
Lease rate includes ONE assigned parking space, Xfinity Internet, water/sewer and sanitation. Tenant pays electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
1156 Piedmont Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE have?
Some of 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Piedmont Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 Piedmont Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus