1156 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Stunning Stately Old World Charm ONE bedroom w/Sunny East Views to Piedmont Park plus Sun-room/DEN located Piedmont Park. Features include NEW hardwoods + modern finishes and lighting, wall of windows in Bedroom and Sun-room/Den, Slate Tile Shower w/custom bath vanity and slate tile floor. Kitchen features upgrade cabinetry accent by stainless steel appliances and laundry room with W/D and exterior rear porch, convenient for BBQ/outdoor grilling.

Lease rate includes ONE assigned parking space, Xfinity Internet, water/sewer and sanitation. Tenant pays electricity.