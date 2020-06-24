1143 Fountain Dr Sw

Amenities

Looking for a great home in a great neighborhood? Look no further we have just the right home for you. Located in a quaint neighborhood the 2bd/2 bath with bonus room, hardwood floors, large kitchen, front and back porch, driveway with carport is offered furnished and is ready to move in. Whether you bike, drive or MARTA its minutes from Downtown Atlanta, West Midtown, Colleges Spellman Morehouse ,Georgia Tech, Clark Atlanta, Morris Brown, Georgia State, Castleberry, I-20 and 285 Call Lisa @ 404-285-4918 to set appointment to preview your new home.