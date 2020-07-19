1130 Piedmont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

SIX MONTH LEASES ALLOWED. Magazine perfect FURNISHED contemporary condo in the best midtown location right across from Piedmont Park and a quick walk to Whole Foods, MARTA and the Beltline. This light-filled condo boasts natural h/woods, custom window treatments, open LR/DR, well equipped kitchen w custom cabinetry and quartz breakfast bar, marble bath, washer/dryer, PLUS top of the line furnishings & linens as well as 24 hour concierge, gym, swimming pool, dedicated garage parking and great guest parking. Rent INCLUDES utilities, water and cable. Just bring your