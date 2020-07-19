All apartments in Atlanta
1130 Piedmont Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

1130 Piedmont Ave

1130 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · (404) 735-6915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1130 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
SIX MONTH LEASES ALLOWED. Magazine perfect FURNISHED contemporary condo in the best midtown location right across from Piedmont Park and a quick walk to Whole Foods, MARTA and the Beltline. This light-filled condo boasts natural h/woods, custom window treatments, open LR/DR, well equipped kitchen w custom cabinetry and quartz breakfast bar, marble bath, washer/dryer, PLUS top of the line furnishings & linens as well as 24 hour concierge, gym, swimming pool, dedicated garage parking and great guest parking. Rent INCLUDES utilities, water and cable. Just bring your

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Piedmont Ave have any available units?
1130 Piedmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Piedmont Ave have?
Some of 1130 Piedmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Piedmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Piedmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Piedmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Piedmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Ave offers parking.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Ave has a pool.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1130 Piedmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Piedmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
