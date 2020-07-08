112 Cleveland Street Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FEATURES

•Three Bedroom, One Bath, Single Family Home

•Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage

•First level laundry hook ups & renovated bathroom

•New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

•Large carpeted room for storage

•White Kitchen Appliances

•Walking distance to Village of Liverpool amenities

•Wall to wall carpeting & ceramic tile

•Large private driveway with off street parking available with large yard



PET POLICY

•Pet friendly property; $400 non-refundable pet Deposit and $50 monthly Pet Fee; inquire for detailed restrictions and policies



PARKING

•On Site Parking



PROPERTY INFORMATION

•1686 sq. ft.

•Liverpool School District

•1 Mile to NYS Thruway

•Conveniently located to Interstates 81 & 690

•Built in 1920 and recently renovated



LEASE INFORMATION

•12 month lease

•$20 application fee per tenant applying over the age of 18

•First months rent and security deposit required



SERVICES

•Lawn maintenance & Plowing is included

•Water (OCWA) is included

•24x7 On Call Emergency Maintenance



Apply online at www.vandvrealty.com, or email us at office@vandvrealty.com or in person by calling 315-457-0141

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.