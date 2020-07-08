112 Cleveland Street Southeast

Amenities
FEATURES
•Three Bedroom, One Bath, Single Family Home
•Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage
•First level laundry hook ups & renovated bathroom
•New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
•Large carpeted room for storage
•White Kitchen Appliances
•Walking distance to Village of Liverpool amenities
•Wall to wall carpeting & ceramic tile
•Large private driveway with off street parking available with large yard
PET POLICY
•Pet friendly property; $400 non-refundable pet Deposit and $50 monthly Pet Fee; inquire for detailed restrictions and policies
PARKING
•On Site Parking
PROPERTY INFORMATION
•1686 sq. ft.
•Liverpool School District
•1 Mile to NYS Thruway
•Conveniently located to Interstates 81 & 690
•Built in 1920 and recently renovated
LEASE INFORMATION
•12 month lease
•$20 application fee per tenant applying over the age of 18
•First months rent and security deposit required
SERVICES
•Lawn maintenance & Plowing is included
•Water (OCWA) is included
•24x7 On Call Emergency Maintenance
Apply online at www.vandvrealty.com, or email us at office@vandvrealty.com or in person by calling 315-457-0141
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.