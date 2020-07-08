All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:54 PM

112 Cleveland Street Southeast

112 Cleveland Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

112 Cleveland Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FEATURES
•Three Bedroom, One Bath, Single Family Home
•Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage
•First level laundry hook ups & renovated bathroom
•New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
•Large carpeted room for storage
•White Kitchen Appliances
•Walking distance to Village of Liverpool amenities
•Wall to wall carpeting & ceramic tile
•Large private driveway with off street parking available with large yard

PET POLICY
•Pet friendly property; $400 non-refundable pet Deposit and $50 monthly Pet Fee; inquire for detailed restrictions and policies

PARKING
•On Site Parking

PROPERTY INFORMATION
•1686 sq. ft.
•Liverpool School District
•1 Mile to NYS Thruway
•Conveniently located to Interstates 81 & 690
•Built in 1920 and recently renovated

LEASE INFORMATION
•12 month lease
•$20 application fee per tenant applying over the age of 18
•First months rent and security deposit required

SERVICES
•Lawn maintenance & Plowing is included
•Water (OCWA) is included
•24x7 On Call Emergency Maintenance

Apply online at www.vandvrealty.com, or email us at office@vandvrealty.com or in person by calling 315-457-0141
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Cleveland Street Southeast have any available units?
112 Cleveland Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Cleveland Street Southeast have?
Some of 112 Cleveland Street Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Cleveland Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
112 Cleveland Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Cleveland Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Cleveland Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 112 Cleveland Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 112 Cleveland Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 112 Cleveland Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Cleveland Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Cleveland Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 112 Cleveland Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 112 Cleveland Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 112 Cleveland Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Cleveland Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Cleveland Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

