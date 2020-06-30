All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:57 PM

1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast

1118 Fayetteville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1118 Fayetteville Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic East Atlanta Village (EAV) Location
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Level Basement Apartment with its own private rear entry and parking for 3 cars. All rooms have windows and natural light. The unit has all tile flooring, a Large Living Room with ceiling fan and a decorative fireplace, a separate spacious dining area, a full size kitchen with room for small eat-in table and chairs, a Full Size Hall Bathroom and 3 spacious bedrooms for a total of approximately 1500 SqFt.
Off street parking is in the rear of the property.
The location is Very private and peaceful. You will love the Proximity (1.5 miles = 5 minute drive) to the excitement of East Atlanta Village.

Once you have done a drive by of the property location, please contact us to schedule a viewing.

Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance and cleaning gutters. Renters insurance is required.

This is a NON-SMOKING property. SMALL Cat and small dog may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.

The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast have any available units?
1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast have?
Some of 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus