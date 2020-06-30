1118 Fayetteville Road Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic East Atlanta Village (EAV) Location

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Level Basement Apartment with its own private rear entry and parking for 3 cars. All rooms have windows and natural light. The unit has all tile flooring, a Large Living Room with ceiling fan and a decorative fireplace, a separate spacious dining area, a full size kitchen with room for small eat-in table and chairs, a Full Size Hall Bathroom and 3 spacious bedrooms for a total of approximately 1500 SqFt.

Off street parking is in the rear of the property.

The location is Very private and peaceful. You will love the Proximity (1.5 miles = 5 minute drive) to the excitement of East Atlanta Village.



Once you have done a drive by of the property location, please contact us to schedule a viewing.



Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are not included in the rental price. Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance and cleaning gutters. Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property. SMALL Cat and small dog may be permitted (pet fee/max 2 pets) with management approval prior to lease signing.



The Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18. The online application is at www.atlanda.com.



Contact us to schedule a showing.