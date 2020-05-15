1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 1/1 in Virginia Highland/Poncey-Highland! - Property Id: 200339



1/1 condo that will be available for rent beginning Feb. 1, 2020. It is fully updated with a recently renovated bathroom, sunny and bright, with a washer/dryer in the unit. One dedicated parking spot behind the building as well as optional street parking. Heat and water included in rent. Private side entrance as well as front entrance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200339

Property Id 200339



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5441085)