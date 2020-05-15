All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1

1111 Briarcliff Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Briarcliff Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Atkins Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1/1 in Virginia Highland/Poncey-Highland! - Property Id: 200339

1/1 condo that will be available for rent beginning Feb. 1, 2020. It is fully updated with a recently renovated bathroom, sunny and bright, with a washer/dryer in the unit. One dedicated parking spot behind the building as well as optional street parking. Heat and water included in rent. Private side entrance as well as front entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200339
Property Id 200339

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5441085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 have any available units?
1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 have?
Some of 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 offers parking.
Does 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 have a pool?
No, 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1 has units with dishwashers.

