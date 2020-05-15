1111 Briarcliff Pl NE 1

Amenities
Charming 1/1 in Virginia Highland/Poncey-Highland! - Property Id: 200339
1/1 condo that will be available for rent beginning Feb. 1, 2020. It is fully updated with a recently renovated bathroom, sunny and bright, with a washer/dryer in the unit. One dedicated parking spot behind the building as well as optional street parking. Heat and water included in rent. Private side entrance as well as front entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200339
No Pets Allowed
