Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Totally renovated East Lake bungalow, full of old charm with new fixtures! Best of both worlds. New kitchen with upgraded appliances and decor. All bathrooms are newly updated. Hardwoods throughout with separate living, dining and options for study/den and screened porch. Master suite takes up whole of top floor with separate tub and shower. Deck across width of house leads to level fenced backyard.