1098 Center Street, NW
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:52 AM

1098 Center Street, NW

1098 Northwest Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1098 Northwest Center Street, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!! GREAT ROOMMATE FLOOR PLAN.
Stylish Bungalow in the heart of midtown Atlanta! Leasing for fall term 2020. Perfect for professional roommates, undergrad or graduate students, and single/couple occupancy.
2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Downtown Atlanta and centrally located to GA TECH and all excitement of ATLANTA!
Within walking distance to all of teh great westside restaurants. Antico's pizza and Little Italy nearby.
The private driveway has room for two cars, street parking available as well.
Just off of 14th Street and within minutes from Atlantic Station. Great neighbors and a safe neighborhood.
Perfect for GA Tech Graduate Students! Lawn service included.

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning
Cable ready
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Laundry room / hookups
Refrigerator

Great unit for any students and professionals.
Contact us today for more information!!!
WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO RENTING TO YOU!
This quaint bungalow style 2 or 1 bed/1bth roommate floor plan optional in Downtown Atlanta is centrally located to Georgia's major University's and all the excitement of the city! Private drive and access to transit. Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, open airy rooms, laundry room: washer and dryer included. You can call this gem your home today! Great student housing opportunity!
Walking distance to Georgia Tech. Set up could accommodate roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1098 Center Street, NW have any available units?
1098 Center Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
What amenities does 1098 Center Street, NW have?
Some of 1098 Center Street, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1098 Center Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1098 Center Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 Center Street, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1098 Center Street, NW is pet friendly.
Does 1098 Center Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 1098 Center Street, NW offers parking.
Does 1098 Center Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1098 Center Street, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 Center Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1098 Center Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1098 Center Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1098 Center Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 Center Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1098 Center Street, NW has units with dishwashers.

