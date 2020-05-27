1036 State Street - A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

------------------------AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------



Solid duplex with an excellent rental history. Unit A has 1 bed/1 bath and Unit B has 2 bed/1 bath. Both units share a common laundry room.

One-bedroom efficiency studio apartment in the heart of midtown in between 10th and 14th street NW. 2 blocks from GA TECH campus.

Public transit, street parking, off street parking available.

Very safe as the house is on a hill overlooking State Street NW.

The Home Park" across the street for recreational use!

Very low utility bills. Live Work and Play in the City of Atlanta.

On State Street NW- the best street to live on in Home Park Atlanta. 12-month lease recommended. Efficient, low utilities, and safely placed on top of the hill off the street side.

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning

Balcony

Deck

Patio

Hardwood floors

Heat

Laundry room / hookups

Microwave

Refrigerator

Great unit for students.

Contact us today now to get more exciting information!!!

WE ARE EXCITING TO HAVE YOU ONBOARD!