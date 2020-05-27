All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1036 State Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
------------------------AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------

Solid duplex with an excellent rental history. Unit A has 1 bed/1 bath and Unit B has 2 bed/1 bath. Both units share a common laundry room.
One-bedroom efficiency studio apartment in the heart of midtown in between 10th and 14th street NW. 2 blocks from GA TECH campus.
Public transit, street parking, off street parking available.
Very safe as the house is on a hill overlooking State Street NW.
The Home Park" across the street for recreational use!
Very low utility bills. Live Work and Play in the City of Atlanta.
On State Street NW- the best street to live on in Home Park Atlanta. 12-month lease recommended. Efficient, low utilities, and safely placed on top of the hill off the street side.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning
Balcony
Deck
Patio
Hardwood floors
Heat
Laundry room / hookups
Microwave
Refrigerator
Great unit for students.
Contact us today now to get more exciting information!!!
WE ARE EXCITING TO HAVE YOU ONBOARD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 State Street - A have any available units?
1036 State Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 State Street - A have?
Some of 1036 State Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 State Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
1036 State Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 State Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 1036 State Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1036 State Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 1036 State Street - A offers parking.
Does 1036 State Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 State Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 State Street - A have a pool?
No, 1036 State Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 1036 State Street - A have accessible units?
No, 1036 State Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 State Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 State Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.

