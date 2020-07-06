1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This unique rental is located just West of Midtown Atlanta. Located within a 5 Mile radius from this rental is Ikea Furniture, Atlantic Station Shopping Center, Public Transit, Georgia Tech University, Georgia State University, Downtown Atlanta, The Georgia Aquarium, and much more!



This Carriage Home is offset from the main house which you would share a drive way with. Inside this beautiful abode, its furnished with beautiful hardwood floors, spacious open design, premium designer fixtures and hardware, washer/dryer in unit, and a beautiful luxurious bathroom with glass shower stalls, tile interior, and upgraded lighting.



Call or Text today to schedule a viewing! (470) 512-1847