Last updated December 4 2019

1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House

1000 Longley Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Longley Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Knight Park - Howell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This unique rental is located just West of Midtown Atlanta. Located within a 5 Mile radius from this rental is Ikea Furniture, Atlantic Station Shopping Center, Public Transit, Georgia Tech University, Georgia State University, Downtown Atlanta, The Georgia Aquarium, and much more!

This Carriage Home is offset from the main house which you would share a drive way with. Inside this beautiful abode, its furnished with beautiful hardwood floors, spacious open design, premium designer fixtures and hardware, washer/dryer in unit, and a beautiful luxurious bathroom with glass shower stalls, tile interior, and upgraded lighting.

Call or Text today to schedule a viewing! (470) 512-1847

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House have any available units?
1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House have?
Some of 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House offer parking?
No, 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House have a pool?
No, 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House have accessible units?
No, 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Longley Avenue Northwest - Carriage House does not have units with dishwashers.

