All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 125 Sterling Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
125 Sterling Court
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

125 Sterling Court

125 Sterling Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

125 Sterling Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious one level condo in excellent location! Close to 400 and Roswell and Alpharetta. Hardwood floors. Spacious family room with fireplace. Galley style kitchen. One level living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Sterling Court have any available units?
125 Sterling Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 125 Sterling Court have?
Some of 125 Sterling Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Sterling Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Sterling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Sterling Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 Sterling Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 125 Sterling Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 Sterling Court offers parking.
Does 125 Sterling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Sterling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Sterling Court have a pool?
No, 125 Sterling Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 Sterling Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Sterling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Sterling Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Sterling Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Sterling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Sterling Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College