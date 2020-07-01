Rent Calculator
Alpharetta, GA
125 Sterling Court
125 Sterling Court
125 Sterling Court
125 Sterling Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious one level condo in excellent location! Close to 400 and Roswell and Alpharetta. Hardwood floors. Spacious family room with fireplace. Galley style kitchen. One level living at its best!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 125 Sterling Court have any available units?
125 Sterling Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alpharetta, GA
.
What amenities does 125 Sterling Court have?
Some of 125 Sterling Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 Sterling Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Sterling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Sterling Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 Sterling Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alpharetta
.
Does 125 Sterling Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 Sterling Court offers parking.
Does 125 Sterling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Sterling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Sterling Court have a pool?
No, 125 Sterling Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 Sterling Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Sterling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Sterling Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Sterling Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Sterling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Sterling Court does not have units with air conditioning.
