The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym playground cats allowed parking pool bbq/grill business center courtyard dog grooming area e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby

The Pointe at Preston Ridge, a beautiful apartment and townhome community, now offers a newly added Outdoor Kitchen, Dog Park, upgraded Fitness Center, upgraded Clubhouse, and upgraded Playground. We are currently undergoing impressive renovations that include Refinished Countertops, New Backsplash, upgraded Light Fixtures, and all Black Appliances inside of your home to make it an oasis of comfort and luxury. You're invited to be the next lucky resident in our beautifully landscaped community located in Alpharetta near the Avalon Shopping District and GA 400, only minutes away from all the best restaurants and shopping Alpharetta has to offer. We meet all of your commuting, dining, and retail needs. You will love our great locale within the Alpharetta City Schools district and direct access to the Big Creek Greenway home to nearly seven miles of walking trails and wetland preserves! You are certain to find comfortable surroundings here in one of our beautifully renovated one, two, ...