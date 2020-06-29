Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning fireplace

943 Wedgewood Drive Available 04/01/20 ****APPLICATION PENDING, PLEASE DO NOT APPLY ******3/2/2 Wedgewood Golf Villas - Tuscawilla** - ***APPLICATION PENDING-PLEASE DO NOT APPLY*** Very Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home, In Tuscawilla on Golf Course, near Country Club.

Large Great Room with Fireplace & vaulted ceiling, Mostly tile throughout, Newer Central A/C, Spacious Screened-in lanai. Inside Utility room, Washer & Dryer Hook-up. Major Kitchen Appliances. H.O.A. cuts grass only. Available April 1! TO/EE



(RLNE2232050)